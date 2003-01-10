RUNTELDAT

By Evan Serpick
Updated March 17, 2020

Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat

Despite the impression left by a series of public embarrassments, including a crazed (and armed) stroll in the middle of Ventura Boulevard, Martin Lawrence is not crazy. That’s the good news to be gleaned from the beleaguered comedian’s latest concert film/confessional. The bad news is that he’s still not all that funny. At 36, Lawrence has mellowed since his eponymous sitcom and Def Comedy Jam days — his youthful misogyny is largely replaced by equally offensive post-9/11 xenophobia — but the bombast still far outweighs the wit, making for a film you probably won’t runtel anybody about.

