Ordinary Decent Criminal C type Movie genre Mystery,

Thriller

A clever, charming con man outwits police buffoons and pulls off a major heist. Don’t yawn yet — this time, it’s set in Ireland! Spacey unleashes a lovely brogue here (unlike movie wife Fiorentino, who sounds, um… Swedish?) and gives a nicely undercooked performance. But, boy oh boy, does this film not deserve it. The uninventive twists, inexplicable IRA subplots, and unbelievable deus ex machinas beg the question: Do they think we’re eejits? For a better take on the exact same material, see John Boorman’s ”The General.”