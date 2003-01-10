NARC

By EW Staff
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:40 AM EDT

Narc

B+
It’s as cop movie as a cop movie can be, yet this gritty, propulsive B movie pursues its own line of inquiry with an energy — and a tolerance for moral limbo — that sets it apart from the rest of the squad right from the jolting opening chase sequence. Ray Liotta (a wonder recently risen from the underworld of bad roles in bad movies) and Jason Patric play Samuel Beckett-worthy narcotics-division partners with blazing skill.

