Listen2This*

Rabbit Songs A- type Music

WHAT’S ROCKING OUR WORLD How did we miss this wonderful album when it came out last summer? Maybe it was the generic band name or the inscrutable bunny-rabbit cover. Perhaps it’s the fact that music this quiet and considered takes several listens before you can even really begin to hear it. Whatever the reason, it’s time to rectify the oversight. A fusion of folk bohemia and chamber pop that recalls everything from the Anthology of American Folk Music to Joni Mitchell to the Cowboy Junkies, HEM’s RABBIT SONGS is full of thoughtful arrangements of beautifully recorded, warm-sounding instruments (including some gorgeous pedal-steel and violin work). And singer Sally Ellyson has one of those voices — an understated powerhouse that wows with serene confidence. The result is a rich debut that shouldn’t be overlooked. What the heck is wrong with us?

