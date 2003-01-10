EYE SEE YOU
In 1999, eye see you was called D-Tox. Back then, the relatively star-studded thriller about cops stuck in a former military installation with a serial killer (don’t ask) was considered a possible comeback film for Stallone. It was also considered a theatrical release. Instead, eye turned out to be a direct-to-video study in advanced ineptitude: dull-witted, dead-eyed, and entirely without purpose. Whoops.
