EYE SEE YOU

By Daniel Fierman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:51 AM EDT

Eye See You

D-
  • Movie

In 1999, eye see you was called D-Tox. Back then, the relatively star-studded thriller about cops stuck in a former military installation with a serial killer (don’t ask) was considered a possible comeback film for Stallone. It was also considered a theatrical release. Instead, eye turned out to be a direct-to-video study in advanced ineptitude: dull-witted, dead-eyed, and entirely without purpose. Whoops.

Eye See You

  • Movie
  • R
director
