Catch Me if You Can

Steven Spielberg directs the true story of Frank W. Abagnale (Leonardo DiCaprio), a wunderkind con artist who cashed $2.5 million in fraudulent checks, eluding the clutches of a dweebishly obsessed FBI agent (Tom Hanks) by passing himself off as a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer. Set in the ’60s, Catch Me If You Can catches you up in the blithe spirit of how easy it was, in an era when the technology of criminal surveillance was in its infancy, for a smart operator to manipulate the power of suggestion. DiCaprio has just the right touch of baby-cheeked deadpan innocence to make you believe in the schemes of this eager boy grifter. For all that, the movie starts to grow thin and a little repetitive, perhaps because it shows us everything about Frank except who he is.