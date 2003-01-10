BLOOD WORK
Episode Recaps
Eastwood’s been playing the aging yet able cop/cowboy/astronaut for more than a decade now, but as a former FBI man coming back from a heart transplant to track a serial killer, he’s starting to test our patience. Part of the problem is Eastwood the director’s slow, steady pacing, which gives us too much time to consider the plot’s far-fetched contrivances — among them a romance with a thirtysomething waitress (Wanda De Jesus) whose sister was the hero’s heart donor and the killer’s most recent victim. Space Cowboys was more believable.
Blood Work
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments