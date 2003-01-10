BLOOD WORK

By Michael Sauter
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:39 AM EDT

Blood Work

C+
  • Movie
Eastwood’s been playing the aging yet able cop/cowboy/astronaut for more than a decade now, but as a former FBI man coming back from a heart transplant to track a serial killer, he’s starting to test our patience. Part of the problem is Eastwood the director’s slow, steady pacing, which gives us too much time to consider the plot’s far-fetched contrivances — among them a romance with a thirtysomething waitress (Wanda De Jesus) whose sister was the hero’s heart donor and the killer’s most recent victim. Space Cowboys was more believable.

Blood Work

  • Movie
  • R
  • 105 minutes
