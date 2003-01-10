ANTWONE FISHER

By EW Staff
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:06 AM EDT

Antwone Fisher

Denzel Washington makes his feature directorial debut, and costars, too, in this autobiographical drama about Fisher (promising newcomer Derek Luke), a young Navy seaman who blossoms from angry foster kid to impressive young man, helped by Washington as a naval psychiatrist. The production is intense but dignified — beyond reproach, really, in all the best as well as emotionally claustrophobic senses of the word. Many may weep as this earnest celebration of the human spirit reaches its inevitable climax. Others can at least salute the stirring true story.

Antwone Fisher

