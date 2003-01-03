Man of La Mancha F type Stage

To dream the impossible dream To flee this unbearable show To mourn that great Brian Stokes Mitchell A star, could be brought down so low!

This is my fate, just doing my job To listen to hokum Tunes grate, at best throb To wish for a whit Of some wit to applaud Or just maybe a smidgen of staging not hopelessly flawed!

Yes I know that others will love it And will loathe these harsh words that I say Be inclined to tell me to go shove it Cry foul as I trash the whole play!

But the world would be better for this That this show, which is hopelessly marred would ditch the full last 15 minutes… As I reach (slower, will full orchestral buildup) for the keys to my car!