The Land Before Time: Journey to Big Water

For anyone keeping track, Big Water marks the ninth entry in the mini-dinos series, and it’s just as likably toothless as the first eight. In ”Journey,” Littlefoot and his pals befriend a prehistoric dolphin and escort him home after a flood. Exposing innocents’ ears to Donny Osmond (who whimpers the syrupy ballad ”No One Has to Be Alone” over the closing credits) borders on child endangerment, but the LBT videos are still less painful than ABC’s flop ”Dinotopia.”