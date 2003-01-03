EW EAGERLY AWAITS

EW Staff
January 03, 2003 at 05:00 AM EST

THE TIME OF OUR SINGING Richard Powers (FSG, $27, on sale Jan. 22) Born to an African-American mother and a Jewish physicist father, three biracial siblings cope with civil-rights-era upheavals in different ways: Jonah tries for a classical-music career, Ruth embraces militant black activism, and Joseph narrates another huge, huge novel from the brainiac author of The Gold Bug Variations.

WHEN THE MESSENGER IS HOT Elizabeth Crane (Little, Brown, $21.95, on sale Jan. 8) What happens when the messenger is hot? We dunno yet, but when the buzz is as hot as it’s been for Crane’s debut stories, we’re sure to find out.

DANCER Colum McCann (Metropolitan, $26, on sale Jan. 6) This is a ”fictional reimagination” of the title character. No, not the reindeer — Nureyev.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now