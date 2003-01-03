Dubious Makeover

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 110 minutes Limited Release Date 12/27/02 performer Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep, Toni Collette, Claire Danes, Stephen Dillane, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, John C. Reilly, Jack Rovello director Stephen Daldry Producer Scott Rudin distributor Paramount Pictures author David Hare genre Drama

Who’s afraid of Virginia Woolf? Not Nicole Kidman. To play the novelist in The Hours, Kidman donned a wig and prosthetic nose that rendered her unrecognizable. The disguise fools moviegoers, but what about Woolf scholars? ”Just adding a larger nose doesn’t do it,” argues Dartmouth prof Brenda Silver, author of Virginia Woolf Icon. ”Woolf’s nose was part of an aristocratic face. [She] was not homely.” Nor was she dowdy, says Leslie Hankins, VP of the International Virginia Woolf Society. ”[Kidman] doesn’t have the regal excess that marked Woolf. The kind of glamour Woolf had…was striking.” But IVWS president Vara Neverow says she thinks the actress, um, knows best: ”I would anticipate that Kidman will interpret the role effectively, and that’s what matters.”