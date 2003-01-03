Dubious Makeover

Missy Schwartz
January 03, 2003 at 05:00 AM EST

The Hours

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
runtime
110 minutes
Limited Release Date
12/27/02
performer
Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep, Toni Collette, Claire Danes, Stephen Dillane, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, John C. Reilly, Jack Rovello
director
Stephen Daldry
Producer
Scott Rudin
distributor
Paramount Pictures
author
David Hare
genre
Drama

Who’s afraid of Virginia Woolf? Not Nicole Kidman. To play the novelist in The Hours, Kidman donned a wig and prosthetic nose that rendered her unrecognizable. The disguise fools moviegoers, but what about Woolf scholars? ”Just adding a larger nose doesn’t do it,” argues Dartmouth prof Brenda Silver, author of Virginia Woolf Icon. ”Woolf’s nose was part of an aristocratic face. [She] was not homely.” Nor was she dowdy, says Leslie Hankins, VP of the International Virginia Woolf Society. ”[Kidman] doesn’t have the regal excess that marked Woolf. The kind of glamour Woolf had…was striking.” But IVWS president Vara Neverow says she thinks the actress, um, knows best: ”I would anticipate that Kidman will interpret the role effectively, and that’s what matters.”

