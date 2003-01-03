Dubious Makeover

The Hours
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- PG-13
- runtime
- 110 minutes
- Limited Release Date
- 12/27/02
- performer
- Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep, Toni Collette, Claire Danes, Stephen Dillane, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, John C. Reilly, Jack Rovello
- director
- Stephen Daldry
- Producer
- Scott Rudin
- distributor
- Paramount Pictures
- author
- David Hare
- genre
- Drama
Who’s afraid of Virginia Woolf? Not Nicole Kidman. To play the novelist in The Hours, Kidman donned a wig and prosthetic nose that rendered her unrecognizable. The disguise fools moviegoers, but what about Woolf scholars? ”Just adding a larger nose doesn’t do it,” argues Dartmouth prof Brenda Silver, author of Virginia Woolf Icon. ”Woolf’s nose was part of an aristocratic face. [She] was not homely.” Nor was she dowdy, says Leslie Hankins, VP of the International Virginia Woolf Society. ”[Kidman] doesn’t have the regal excess that marked Woolf. The kind of glamour Woolf had…was striking.” But IVWS president Vara Neverow says she thinks the actress, um, knows best: ”I would anticipate that Kidman will interpret the role effectively, and that’s what matters.”
