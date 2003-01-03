THE COUNTRY BEARS
Episode Recaps
I always loved the Country Bear Jamboree show at Disney World. Maybe it’s just because I’m a sucker for old-school animatronics. Yet, after sitting through the big-screen adaptation, I now just feel like a sucker. The plot centers on the furry fellas’ reuniting to save their old concert hall from an evil banker (Walken), but the story moves so slowly and the production numbers are so inane, you’ll find it increasingly difficult to either grin or bear it.
The Country Bears
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments