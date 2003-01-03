Biker Boyz

By EW Staff
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:56 AM EDT

Biker Boyz

B
type
  • Movie
genre

Episode Recaps

Laurence ”Morpheus” Fishburne adds ”The King of Cali” and ”Smoke” to his ever-burgeoning list of a.k.a.’s, here playing the many-monikered and never-defeated champ of the underground L.A. motorcycle-racing scene. That is, until a punk named Kid (”Antwone Fisher”’s Derek Luke) threatens to unseat him. ”It’s gonna surprise people to get a glimpse into this world of bikers and hip-hop,” says Fishburne. Even more surprising: Kid Rock acts!

Biker Boyz

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • PG-13
runtime
  • 111 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com