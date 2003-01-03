BET YOUR LIFE
Do this: Go to a bookstore, turn to page 262 of Dooling’s novel, and read his description of what sounds like a perfectly legal, devilish, and hilarious insurance scam anyone could pull off. If you’re not hooked, you’re one dead mackerel. Bet Your Life, about a flip insurance-fraud investigator, his dead best buddy, and the curvy coworker whose ”runner’s legs looked basted in oil and ready to eat,” manages to invoke Double Indemnity, the Old Testament, and Fountains of Wayne with equal vehemence and thriller wit.
Bet Your Life
