The Adventures of Pluto Nash C- type Movie

Start with this: It’s not nearly as bad as you’ve heard. Which is to say that Eddie Murphy doesn’t kick puppies in Pluto Nash. Instead, this ill-conceived mess about a nightclub owner on the moon — which features, among other bits of futuristic ”hilarity,” horny robots, cloning jokes, and Hillary Clinton’s face on American currency — just drifts off into deep space like the tertiary piece of flotsam that it is.