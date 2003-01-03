THE ADVENTURES OF PLUTO NASH

By Daniel Fierman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:56 AM EDT

C-
  • Movie

Start with this: It’s not nearly as bad as you’ve heard. Which is to say that Eddie Murphy doesn’t kick puppies in Pluto Nash. Instead, this ill-conceived mess about a nightclub owner on the moon — which features, among other bits of futuristic ”hilarity,” horny robots, cloning jokes, and Hillary Clinton’s face on American currency — just drifts off into deep space like the tertiary piece of flotsam that it is.

The Adventures of Pluto Nash

  • Movie
  • PG-13
  • 95 minutes
