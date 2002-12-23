Anthony LaPaglia remembers Harold Russell

”The Best Years of Our Lives” was one of the movies that made me want to become an actor. I first saw it on TV in Australia when I was about 16. I remember being completely taken aback by this man with iron hooks for hands and thinking, I wonder if this guy is real.

As I got older and became an actor, I rediscovered the film and really looked into it. I found out that Russell wasn’t an actor; he was a real-life World War II veteran who had lost his hands in an explosion, and director William Wyler had discovered him in an Army training film.

It’s interesting to watch Russell. Compared with the other actors, like Dana Andrews and Fredric March, he doesn’t have the polish, but there’s something really sweet about him. His awkwardness fits the film. When he breaks the windows with his hooks because a group of kids is staring at him, that’s one of the all-time great scenes.

Making the film was a pretty bold thing for him to do, because I’m sure his life was even more traumatic than the movie showed. He’s the only actor to have won two Oscars for the same role — they gave him Best Supporting Actor and a special award for inspiring U.S. veterans — and he deserved both of them. When I heard that he had died, I thought, I wish I’d gotten the chance to meet him. (Russell died of a heart attack in Needham, Mass.)