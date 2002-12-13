TREASURE PLANET
What can you say about a cartoon in which the super-ultra-bland teen adventurer hero has not one, not two, but three annoying jabber-happy sidekicks? This Disney dud would like to be Treasure Island crossed with Star Wars, but it features the spectacle of triple-masted pirate ships in space and not a heck of a lot else. From the moment that young Jim Hawkins (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) climbs aboard a mighty galleon for a voyage to Treasure Planet, the movie is all cutesy updated fripperies and zero momentum.
