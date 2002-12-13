Image zoom Stuart Little 2: Sony Pictures Imageworks

Stuart Little 2 B+ type Movie genre Family

It may have come up short at the box office, but Stuart Little 2, director Rob Minkoff’s semi-animated sequel, is actually superior to the 1999 original — and not just in terms of its visual effects. The sharp script, by Oscar winner Bruce Joel Rubin (”Ghost”), gives the titular mouse (still endearingly voiced by Michael J. Fox) a cool new toy airplane as well as a love interest: a bird named Margalo, whose pipes are supplied by Melanie Griffith in her best performance since ”Working Girl.” Even better, ”Stuart Little 2” captures the whimsical tone of E.B. White’s timeless novel, and that’s no small feat.