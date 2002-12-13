SOLARIS
Solaris (Movie - 2003)
C
type
- Movie
Episode Recaps
In Steven Soderbergh’s sleekly austere sci-fi mind-bender, George Clooney plays a psychologist who travels to the space station Prometheus to rectify a mission gone mysteriously haywire. On board, he discovers his beautiful wife (Natascha McElhone), who killed herself several years before. Has she come back to life, or is she a metaphysical projection brought on by Solaris, the gassy purple-pink planet below? Soderbergh, in essence, has come up with a plodding and far less psychologically arresting version of Ghost. And Clooney is too swank to suffer this moodily.
Solaris (Movie - 2003)
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments