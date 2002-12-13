SOLARIS

By Owen Gleiberman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:39 AM EDT

Solaris (Movie - 2003)

C
type
  • Movie

Episode Recaps

In Steven Soderbergh’s sleekly austere sci-fi mind-bender, George Clooney plays a psychologist who travels to the space station Prometheus to rectify a mission gone mysteriously haywire. On board, he discovers his beautiful wife (Natascha McElhone), who killed herself several years before. Has she come back to life, or is she a metaphysical projection brought on by Solaris, the gassy purple-pink planet below? Soderbergh, in essence, has come up with a plodding and far less psychologically arresting version of Ghost. And Clooney is too swank to suffer this moodily.

Solaris (Movie - 2003)

type
  • Movie
mpaa
  • PG-13
runtime
  • 98 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com