K-19: THE WIDOWMAKER

By Noah Robischon
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:08 AM EDT

K-19: The Widowmaker

C
type
  • Movie
genre

Episode Recaps

Even as the reactor springs a leak and the sub starts to sink, it becomes clear that the K-19 has a technical problem: Harrison Ford’s hair. His severe buzz cut is presumably meant to evoke the paranoid early-’60s era during which his Soviet naval captain is asked to take out the ill-fated submarine of the title. But his strange coif (not to mention his wobbly accent) undercuts the based-on-facts heroics of the crew members who risk life and party affiliation to avert a Chernobyl-in-the-Atlantic disaster. Both ship and movie should have stayed in dry dock.

K-19: The Widowmaker

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • PG-13
runtime
  • 139 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com