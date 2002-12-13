God's Son: Electric Circus

Electric Circus B type Music genre Hip-Hop/Rap Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Common Electric Circus (MCA) On their sixth and fifth respective CDs, these MCs have chosen to add wisdom to their wordplay before obsolescence sets in. Nas, once a keen observer and lyricist, sheds some of the Gucci baggage he acquired during eight years of keeping up with the Biggies and Jay-Zs, and returns to his introspective roots. As with all thug poetry, the ego and malice are blinding, but moments of self-deprecation and social responsibility out-flash the gun bursts. Common, once a lighthearted trickster, is a strident Black Power crusader. Although he can be self-righteous, scattered, and grim, a team of truly youthful-minded producers is there to color the gray. Son: B Circus: A