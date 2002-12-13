COLOR STORIES: BEHIND THE SCENES OF AMERICA'S BILLION-DOLLAR BEAUTY INDUSTRY

By Clarissa Cruz
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:55 AM EDT

Color Stories: Behind the Scenes of America's Billion-Dollar Beauty Industry

Don’t let the lovely pink packaging fool you. Written by a veteran fashion-magazine journalist, Color Stories is a warts-and-all account of the less comely side of the makeup business. Framing her book around the nine-month cycle used to develop each season’s slate of hot colors, Gavenas takes us from product meetings at Estee Lauder to backstage at the Donna Karan runway show to Neutrogena’s fawning, Daniel Boulud-catered lunches for fashion editors. Smartly written and delightfully catty, Color exposes the wrinkles behind the beauty industry’s airbrushed visage.

