The Closet (Movie - 2001) A- type Movie genre Foreign Language

A cagey, high-gloss farce about mistaken sexual identity starring Daniel Auteuil as a mouse-dull man about to be fired, who saves his job — and revitalizes his life — by pretending to be gay. Gerard Depardieu matches him shtick for shtick as a crass, macho, gay-baiting coworker.