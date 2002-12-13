From the looks of the off-the-mark, Lolita-esque cover, New Line couldn’t pin down writer-director Finn Taylor’s scattered romantic dramedy-thriller any more than theatrical audiences could: Oddball animator Zoe (Tunney) doesn’t fit in, socially, romantically, or professionally (rocker Liz Phair as her icy boss and Jason Priestley as the smarmy office lothario…yes, please!). But after a promising start, the film veers off course when an arrest for vehicular manslaughter — caused by Zoe’s mysterious, stuck-in-the-’80s stalker — lands her under house arrest and the supervision of fellow lonely heart Nelson. Randomly mixing bits of She’s All That, Rear Window, and The Fugitive, Cherish offers a little to admire, but not enough.