Anti; The Great Rock 'n' Roll Swindle
There’s nothing like the sherbet chill of pure, robo-hearted techno. But T.Raumschmiere (a.k.a. Berliner Marco Haas) is more than a hi-tech palate cleanser. On the almost-easy-listening Anti, he sharpens the offbeats on tracks that swing and shuffle more than goose-step with static burbles and itinerant waveforms making dance lines like modernist Rockettes. Swindle collects harder 12-inch tracks from Haas’ charmingly named Shitkatapult label and elsewhere; they pummel and bounce like Atari Teenage Riot on an Ecstasy bender, scratching dance itches with electro-rock glitches and curveball beat pitches. REBEL DISCO SONG TITLE OF THE MONTH (From Swindle) ”Bow Down Big Man to Get Your Credit, I Watch Your System and Spit Right at It.” Both: B+
Anti
