1000 Game Heroes B+ type Book genre Nonfiction

Any videogame character can save the princess, but how well does he hold up after being enshrined on heavy paper stock? The best illustrations in Choquet’s portfolio of digital mascots are the ones that forgo realism for fantasy (the flower-powered sprites from Super Monkey Ball are much more evocative than the faux-Terminator studs populating Deus Ex). Head-shot-to-head-shot combat aside, this pictorial retrospective shows the advances in computer entertainment both technologically (you can almost feel the fur on Starfox’s tail) and artistically (the Warhol-meets-Lichtenstein collages from Civilization truly count as modern art). Game Heroes may be missing figures from some of the world’s best-known games — most notably The Sims — but it’s still a worthy trade-off for all those gold coins you’ve been collecting.