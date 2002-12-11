Pam and Tommy win sex tape suit. It's not likely, though, that they'll collect their $1.5 million judgment, since the Internet webcaster that lost the suit is out of business

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee may not see eye-to-eye on much anymore, but they can both take some comfort in their long-awaited legal victory in their 1998 copyright-infringement suit against Internet Entertainment Group, which obtained the then-married couple's notorious sex video and sold it via the Web. According to Reuters, U.S. District Judge Dean Pregerson granted the ex-"Baywatch" babe and the former Motley Crue drummer $740,000 apiece in a default judgment against IEG, whose reps failed to appear in court to defend the company.

The dispute began in 1997, when IEG obtained the video (Pam and Tommy said it was stolen from their house by a construction worker) and began selling downloadable copies online, despite an injunction sought by the couple. Eventually, the couple and IEG reached an agreement over the Web version, but then IEG began marketing a videotape, which, priced at $15, became the best-selling porn title in history. The home sales prompted the copyright lawsuit, with Anderson and Lee demanding a cut of the profits. Pregerson dismissed the suit out, on the grounds that the couple had relinquished their rights by allowing the webcasting of the tape. An appeals court overruled that decision, sending the case back to Pregerson.