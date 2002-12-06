Talk to Her

Pedro Almodovar’s latest masterpiece, about a friendship between two men caring for two women in comas, is about interwoven varieties of intimacy and the many ways to express love. But as with all the director’s most exciting work, it’s also about his intimacy with movies being his deepest source of inspiration. Watch for a stunning black-and-white silent movie inserted in the middle (and at the heart) of the drama: Like everything else in this superb work of art, it’s funny, tender, a little shocking, and moves us beyond words.