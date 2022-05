The strategy here: Take a trance on holiday classics. So, ”Little Drummer Boy” and ”Jingle Bells” are drum-‘n’-bass-driven, and a languid, Morcheeba-style ”Sleigh Ride” might as well be called ”Sleigh Glide.” Reindeer’s game is a little slick, even for such a texture-free genre, but supreme beings of leisure will still dig it.