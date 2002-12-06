MTV Yoga C type Movie

Leaving Eric Nies and The Grind behind, MTV gets karmic with exercise for the New Age, hosted by a curvier Real World alum, Back to New York’s Lori Trespicio. She plays the beginner (there are Zenned-out intermediate and advanced students) as teacher Kristin McGee breathes, stretches, bends — cleavage shot! — and twists into a series of increasingly difficult postures. The DVD offers optional on-screen descriptions of each move, but new yogis may have trouble keeping up (try finding the TV during downward dog), and the practice’s peace and serenity benefits get stifled by dika-dika-dika-dika techno music.