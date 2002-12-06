Maybe This Christmas B type Music

This rock-oriented set is a mixed bag. Vanessa Carlton and Bright Eyes aren’t cut out for vocal interpretation (”Green-sleeves” and ”Blue Christmas,” respectively and painfully). But the spirited Barenaked Ladies/Sarah McLachlan take on ”God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” makes up for lots of coal. Stand-out: Dan (Supersonic) Wilson’s bittersweet ”What a Year for a New Year,” which feels 9/11-”inspired” and may be as applicable this Dec. 31.