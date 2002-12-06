MAKING THE MISFITS

By Joshua Rich December 06, 2002 at 05:00 AM EST
Advertisement

Making The Misfits

A-
type
  • Movie

That John Huston’s 1961 Western The Misfits featured three screen legends — Clark Gable, Marilyn Monroe, and Montgomery Clift — riding off into the sunset of their careers is enough for a meaty retrospective. But director Gail Levin digs deeper, employing stunning archival photographs and enchanting testimony from costar Eli Wallach and scribe Arthur Miller. Uncovered is the personal side of one of Hollywood’s most storied productions — which, those involved refreshingly admit, plain didn’t work as a movie. Levin’s film, however, does.

Making The Misfits
type
  • Movie
mpaa
director

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com