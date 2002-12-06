Making The Misfits

That John Huston’s 1961 Western The Misfits featured three screen legends — Clark Gable, Marilyn Monroe, and Montgomery Clift — riding off into the sunset of their careers is enough for a meaty retrospective. But director Gail Levin digs deeper, employing stunning archival photographs and enchanting testimony from costar Eli Wallach and scribe Arthur Miller. Uncovered is the personal side of one of Hollywood’s most storied productions — which, those involved refreshingly admit, plain didn’t work as a movie. Levin’s film, however, does.