By Michael Sauter
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:49 AM EDT

Happy Times

A-
  • Movie
In Zhang Yimou’s deceptively amusing parable, an unemployed bachelor (Zhao) woos a gold-digging divorcee by claiming to be a wealthy hotel owner. When she demands he hire her blind stepdaughter (Dong) as a masseuse, he continues the charade, setting the girl up in an abandoned workshop, where his buddies pose as paying customers. At first, the comic complications cleverly mask Zhang’s implicit criticism of current Chinese socioeconomic conditions — but as bachelor and blind girl bond, the film becomes increasingly bittersweet. Still, Dong Jie’s radiant smile is only slightly less affecting than her tears.

Happy Times

  • Movie
  • PG
  • 106 minutes
