Friday After Next C type Movie

It’s Christmas in the hood, and there are two or three funny ornaments on the tree, but not nearly enough of them to free the third entry in the Friday series from that drab, been-there-smoked-that feeling known as obligatory sequelitis. In dire need of rent money, grouchy, levelheaded Craig (Ice Cube) and flaky instant-gratification junkie Day-Day (Mike Epps) take jobs as security guards at an L.A. strip mall, and the movie pretty much plants itself there, with diminishing returns. As a wannabe pimp called Money Mike, skinny-faced Katt Micah Williams does hilarious variations on scratchy ghetto back talk.