THE CHARTS

Most impressive: In its first week on store shelves, DVDs of Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones made some major green. But even the lightsaber-wielding Yoda was bested by a certain troubled teenage web crawler. Spider-Man — in week No. 3 of video release — continues to cling to the top of the rental charts. The Force is clearly with…Spidey.
TOP 10 TAPE RENTALS
VIDEO BOX OFFICE WEEKS EW LAST GROSS TO GROSS TO ON VIDEO WEEK DATE DATE CHART GRADE
1 1 SPIDER-MAN Tobey Maguire $17.0 $403.7 3 B- 2 — STAR WARS: EPISODE II… Ewan McGregor $4.1 $307.0 1 B- 3 4 DIVINE SECRETS OF THE YA-YA… Ashley Judd $7.2 $69.6 2 C 4 2 THE SUM OF ALL FEARS Ben Affleck $13.7 $118.5 3 B+ 5 3 MR. DEEDS Adam Sandler $19.4 $126.1 4 D 6 — BAD COMPANY Chris Rock $3.0 $30.2 1 C+ 7 5 INSOMNIA Al Pacino $17.1 $67.3 5 A- 8 9 ENOUGH Jennifer Lopez $15.6 $39.7 6 C- 9 7 WINDTALKERS Nicolas Cage $14.4 $40.9 5 B- 10 8 SCOOBY-DOO Sarah Michelle Gellar $15.7 $153.3 6 B-
TOP 10 DVD SALES
LAST GROSS TO WEEKS ON EW VIDEO WEEK DATE* CHART GRADE
1 — STAR WARS: EPISODE II… (WIDE) Ewan McGregor $307.0 1 B- 2 — LORD OF THE RINGS: SPECIAL… (WIDE) Elijah Wood $313.3 1 A 3 — STAR WARS: EPISODE II… (FULL) Ewan McGregor $307.0 1 B- 4 1 SPIDER-MAN (WIDE-SCREEN) Tobey Maguire $403.7 3 B- 5 2 SPIDER-MAN (FULL-SCREEN) Tobey Maguire $403.7 3 B- 6 — LORD OF THE RINGS: SPECIAL… (FULL) Elijah Wood $313.3 1 A 7 3 THE SUM OF ALL FEARS Ben Affleck $118.5 3 B+ 8 — LORD OF THE RINGS: COLLECTOR’S SET Elijah Wood $313.3 1 A 9 6 BAND OF BROTHERS Damian Lewis — 2 B+ 10 — BAD COMPANY Chris Rock $30.2 1 C+
SOURCES: VIDEO BUSINESS/VIDTRAC FOR THE WEEK ENDING Nov. 17, 2002. *BOX OFFICE GROSS-TO-DATE FIGURES IN MILLIONS SOURCES: NIELSEN EDI AND EXHIBITOR RELATIONS CO., INC.
GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: SPECIAL EDITION Al Pacino (Artisan, R, DVD) David Mamet’s steak-knife-sharp script follows struggling real estate salesmen. A
SUNSET BOULEVARD William Holden (Paramount, unrated, DVD) Billy Wilder’s brilliant, astringent Hollywood tale gets its (long overdue) close-up. A
SUNSHINE STATE Edie Falco (Columbia Tristar, PG-13) Many splendid performances pepper John Sayles’ story of a Florida community in an uproar. A
MINORITY REPORT (DreamWorks, PG-13) Steven Spielberg directs Tom Cruise in a sleek and F/X-laden crime drama that takes place in a troubling future.
STUART LITTLE 2 (Columbia TriStar, PG) In the sequel to the popular 1999 film, Melanie Griffith voices a canary befriended by our Little mouse hero.
K-19: THE WIDOWMAKER (Paramount, PG-13) Harrison Ford and Liam Neeson play Russian naval officers in Kathryn Bigelow’s Cold War sub thriller.
LIKE MIKE (Fox, PG) Back when he was just a ”Lil”’ guy, hip-hop tyke Bow Wow starred in a comedy about a 14-year-old NBA star.
HALLOWEEN: RESURRECTION (Dimension, R) What do Tyra Banks and Busta Rhymes have in common? They’re both in this umpteenth sequel to the horror classic.
