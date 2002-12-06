BEST-SELLERS

After a dozen years of writing Kay Scarpetta thrillers, Patricia Cornwell does the sleuthing all by herself in Portrait of a Killer: Jack the Ripper — Case Closed, a nonfiction investigation that claims a painter named Walter Richard Sickert was really the 1888 London prostitute slayer. Shelling out for DNA tests and the services of top-drawer forensic scientists, Cornwell spent $6 million of her own dough on the project — so good thing it’s debuting at No. 1 on this week’s nonfiction list.

FICTION WEEKS ON LIST

1 THE LOVELY BONES Alice Sebold, Little, Brown, $21.95 21 2 SKIPPING CHRISTMAS John Grisham, Doubleday, $14.95 19 3 CHESAPEAKE BLUE Nora Roberts, Putnam, $25.95 2 4 VISIONS OF SUGAR PLUMS Janet Evanovich, St. Martin’s, $19.95 2 5 THE CHRISTMAS TRAIN David Baldacci, Warner, $19.95 2 6 REVERSIBLE ERRORS Scott Turow, FSG, $28 3 7 ANSWERED PRAYERS Danielle Steel, Delacorte, $26.95 3 8 QUENTINS Maeve Binchy, Dutton, $25.95 3 9 BLACKWOOD FARM Anne Rice, Knopf, $26.95 3 10 Q IS FOR QUARRY Sue Grafton, Putnam, $26.95 5

NONFICTION

1 PORTRAIT OF A KILLER: JACK THE RIPPER — CASE CLOSED Patricia Cornwell, Putnam, $27.95 1 2 LEADERSHIP Rudolph W. Giuliani with Ken Kurson, Miramax, $25.95 7 3 A LONG WAY FROM HOME: GROWING UP IN THE AMERICAN HEARTLAND Tom Brokaw, Random House, $24.95 2 4 WHO SAYS ELEPHANTS CAN’T DANCE?: INSIDE IBM’S HISTORIC TURNAROUND Louis V. Gerstner Jr., HarperBusiness, $27.95 1 5 JOURNALS Kurt Cobain, Riverhead, $29.95 2 6 MY LOSING SEASON Pat Conroy, Doubleday, $27.95 5 7 WHO MOVED MY CHEESE? Spencer Johnson, Putnam, $19.95 150 8 I MAY BE WRONG, BUT I DOUBT IT Charles Barkley, edited by Michael Wilbon, Random House, $22.95 2 9 SANDY KOUFAX Jane Leavy, HarperCollins, $23.95 7 10 LIVE FROM NEW YORK: AN UNCENSORED HISTORY OF SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Tom Shales and James Andrew Miller, Little, Brown, $25.95 6