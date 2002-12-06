The Adventures of Lucky Pierre: Director's Cut B- type Book genre Fiction

Lucky Pierre is ”carnality incarnate…the consubstantiation of all desire!” Movies are his life, and his life is a blue movie. The leading citizen of a fabulistic metropolis called Cinecity, L.P. is famed for his ”regal mechanism,” the only thing more tumescent than which is Coover’s jauntily purple prose. The author — maybe America’s most famous experimental writer, certainly its dirtiest — here loosely fools around with ideas about fantasy and reality and the logic of film and the conventions of narrative. (”There’s no more past, no more future, all those patently false assumptions we used to cling to about time and memory…”) Given its cornucopia of cartoon depravities and the self-analytical orchestrations of its ”plot,” this pomo porno is begging to be called masturbatory.