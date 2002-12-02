Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr play Harrison tribute

The two surviving Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, came together Friday night to pay tribute to fallen bandmate George Harrison. The tribute concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall also included performances from Eric Clapton, Tom Petty, Ravi Shankar and former members of Monty Python (Harrison produced several of the comedy troupe’s films).

McCartney performed several of Harrison’s songs, including ”Something,” ”All Things Must Pass,” and ”While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (with help from Clapton), according to a press release from concert promoters. Starr introduced McCartney, but the pair played together only in a closing jam session that included all of the night’s musicians. ”What a night,” Starr said, according to the Associated Press. ”I loved George and George loved me.”