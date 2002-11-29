THE LAST PROMISE
It’s understandable that a reader would wince at yet another novel inspired by an author’s trip to Italy (we get it — corsets come unlaced a little bit faster there). Best-selling Evans (The Christmas Box) is the latest to be enamored, and the product of his adventures is a whammo, presto, amore! novel. Order up one lost American soul fleeing to Tuscany and one American woman married to a caricatured Italian, and you’ve got The Last Promise, a kind of Ponte Over Tuscan County. Thankfully, Evans’ writing is restrained, but ultimately, so is the story, leaving this reader wondering if the tale might play better after some Chianti.
The Last Promise
