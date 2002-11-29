Have You Fed the Fish?

By David Browne
Damon Gough’s third album is the sound of a turtle emerging from its shell. Unlike his About a Boy soundtrack, Fish? is jaunty and sonically expansive, even with lyrics that are alternately wry (”It moves me to tears/Like a horror film”) and rueful (the way he mourns both a relationship and his fave deceased rockers in the exquisite ”You Were Right”). The abnormal-for-him buoyancy wears thin, but Gough ultimately outpaces most of his U.K. sensitive-soul peers.

