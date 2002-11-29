Back in the U.S.: Live 2002
B-
type
- Music
The cute coot still works hard: This double-disc memento finds McCartney-plus-four-piece putting as much vigor into drivel like ”C Moon” as the sounds-great-in-a-stadium ”Jet.” A rockabilly ”I Saw Her Standing There”? To paraphrase: Wooooo! But the acoustic interlude is excruciating (”Carry That Weight” as a torch ballad). And trying to reproduce a studio-bound creation like ”Eleanor Rigby” is, like much recent Macca music, misguided.
