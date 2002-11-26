Bobby Brown going to trial in traffic case

Bobby Brown will face a jury of his peers — whoever they might be — on Jan. 21, when he’s set to go to trial on traffic charges that include driving under the influence of alcohol, according to wire service reports. An Atlanta judge denied a motion from Brown’s lawyer on Monday to drop the charges, which date back to 1996.

The six-year-old charges, which also include failure to maintain a lane and no proof of insurance, came to light after Brown was arrested in Georgia earlier this month on new charges of marijuana possession, speeding, and driving without a license. Brown’s lawyer — who says he’s innocent in both cases — asked Judge Xavier Dicks to dismiss the old charges because of their age, which he said could impair witnesses’ memories, according to AP. The judge denied the motion.