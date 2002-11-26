Bobby Brown going to trial in traffic case
Bobby Brown will face a jury of his peers — whoever they might be — on Jan. 21, when he’s set to go to trial on traffic charges that include driving under the influence of alcohol, according to wire service reports. An Atlanta judge denied a motion from Brown’s lawyer on Monday to drop the charges, which date back to 1996.
The six-year-old charges, which also include failure to maintain a lane and no proof of insurance, came to light after Brown was arrested in Georgia earlier this month on new charges of marijuana possession, speeding, and driving without a license. Brown’s lawyer — who says he’s innocent in both cases — asked Judge Xavier Dicks to dismiss the old charges because of their age, which he said could impair witnesses’ memories, according to AP. The judge denied the motion.
Brown was accompanied in court by his wife, Whitney Houston, whose long-delayed new album, ”Just Whitney,” is due Dec. 10. Brown is due back in court next month on the more recent charges.
Comments