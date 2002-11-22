THIRTEEN CONVERSATIONS ABOUT ONE THING
Thirteen Conversations About One Thing
B
type
- Movie
Episode Recaps
This meditation on optimism follows the interlocking stories of five Manhattanites, among them Turturro’s philandering physics prof; Clea DuVall’s cheerful maid, ravaged by an accident; and Alan Arkin’s middle manager bent on spreading his gloom. These Conversations are the ultradeep kind — full of hushed tones and furrowed brows — that happen more in independent films than they do in real life. But that doesn’t make them any less compelling.
Thirteen Conversations About One Thing
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments