THIRTEEN CONVERSATIONS ABOUT ONE THING

By Jennifer Armstrong
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:43 AM EDT

This meditation on optimism follows the interlocking stories of five Manhattanites, among them Turturro’s philandering physics prof; Clea DuVall’s cheerful maid, ravaged by an accident; and Alan Arkin’s middle manager bent on spreading his gloom. These Conversations are the ultradeep kind — full of hushed tones and furrowed brows — that happen more in independent films than they do in real life. But that doesn’t make them any less compelling.

