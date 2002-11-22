''From tha Chuuuch to da Palace''
With its asinine title and references to ”green by the ounce,” we’re guessing that this single was recorded before Snoop quit smoking pot. That’s a shame. After years of toking up, Dogg’s patented LBC drawl had become a singsong cross between Humpty Hump and Krayzie Bone. If that and the Neptunes’ vacuous beat don’t send you running from ”Chuuuch,” Pharrell Williams’ endless ”Snoop Dogg!” shouts will.
