Possession C type Movie genre Romance

Cut by some 45 minutes for its U.S. release in the early ’80s, Andrzej Zulawski’s arty, gruesome tale of obsessive love is now restored to its lengthy original version. Anna (Adjani) leaves her husband, Mark (Neill), in order to have sex with all manner of man and beast (she does the really nasty with a monster that seems to symbolize her sexual compulsion). Yet somehow Mark still loves Anna, even though she’s clearly a total nutcase. For fans of the grotesque, there are body parts, self-mutilations, and grisly murders — but none of it’s fun to watch. And Possession is definitely not a good date rental — unless you’re trying to scare someone away.