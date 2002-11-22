Panchpuran B+ type Music

The female Bill Jones is a character who could’ve come out of Zadie Smith’s White Teeth: an Anglo-Indian product of the 21st-century British melting pot who’s made one of the most comely English folk sets in memory. The song selection is largely traditional, discounting Carole King’s ”Goin’ Back” and the title track, and the sparse, ofttimes jazzy arrangements use piano, violin, and accordion to set off Jones’ sparklingly pure alto. IMMIGRANT SONG The a cappella ”Panchpuran” revises the boilerplate new-immigrant ballad from the POV of a mixed-race girl’s hard-knocks move from Darjeeling to New Brighton.