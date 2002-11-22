Juwanna Mann F type Movie genre Sports

It’s Tootsie-meets-basketball crossed with utter filmmaking incompetence when an arrogant pro basketball star (Nunez) is booted from his team and dons a stuffed bra and wig to join the women’s league. He takes the nom de dunk Juwanna Mann, a joke name that’s not quite as funny as a groin pull. Every hackish drag gag (falling off high heels, salivating in the women’s shower room) is present, and staged so poorly that you’d think the cast and crew were mad at laughter. Foul shot, indeed.