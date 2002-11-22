Global Frequency A- type Book Where to watch Close Streaming Options

There’s an old saying that goes something like ”Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they’re not out to get you.” The idea that there’s someone out there watching and that that someone has power over you infuses much of writer Warren Ellis’ work, from his run on the megapowered superhero saga The Authority to his mad-journalist opus Transmetropolitan. With Global Frequency he posits a worldwide network of operatives — ex-SEALs, pilots, hackers, and S&M-loving MIT math geeks, to name a few — who are ready to intercede on humanity’s behalf when our freaky mistakes come back to haunt us. Part Buckaroo Banzai, part X-Files, Global Frequency starts in the middle of a mind-bending nuclear crisis and hauls ass straight through to the close. I’d say it would make a great TV show but for the sad truth that Hollywood would surely screw it up.