Femme Fatale F type Movie genre Mystery,

Thriller

In Brian De Palma’s latest exercise in candified, gliding-camera incoherence, Rebecca Romijn-Stamos appears in a variety of guises, with countless sexy hairstyles and accents. De Palma, ”borrowing” as he always does from Vertigo, pushes this notion to such preposterous extremes that he doesn’t even seem to be playing Hitchcock anymore. He’s playing dress-up Barbie.